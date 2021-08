(WTRF) – Some sad news to report. Former Ohio Congressman Doug Applegate has passed away.



Applegate was born in Steubenville, Ohio. Elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 1961, he served until 1968, then moved to the Ohio Senate from 1969 to 1974. Following his run in state politics, he went to Washington D.C. From 1977 to 1995, he served in the US House of Representatives for Ohio’s 18th district.

Applegate passed away August 7th in Florida, at the age of 93.