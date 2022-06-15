A former Steubenville pastor was sent back to jail after a parole violation when attended the Steubenville High School graduation.

Everett Mitchell of Steubenville is registered as a sex offender and not allowed to be around minors without permission from the parole authority, according to our news partners at The Herald Star.

Mitchell plead guilty in 2020 to seven counts in regard to sexual contact and battery against a minor which occurred from 2006-2010.

Mitchell was a pastor at the Tower of Power Church in Steubenville.

The Herald-Star says Mitchell will stay in jail until the parole authority makes a ruling.