Four people arrested during narcotics traffic stop in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Four people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Monday evening during a narcotics traffic stop on State Route 7 near Rush Run Road.

After an investigation conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, detectives say they found a large amount of drugs being transported from Las Vegas NV to Jefferson County.

Troopers conducted a stop on two vehicles suspected of transporting.

Two Ohio State Highway Patrol K’9s were utilized to alert to the vehicles. Drug task force detectives then searched the vehicles and say they seized over two kilos of cocaine.

Bryant Rose, 44, Christie Franklin (Oxley), 33, and Bridget Burke, 38 all of Steubenville, and Shaylene Johnson, 32, from Follansbee WV, were arrested and police say face multiple drug trafficking charges.

All suspects are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.