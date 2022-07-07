The four people shot and injured inside Club 106 in Steubenville, Ohio have been identified.

The four people identified are:

Darnell Ellis, 24, 519 Grandview Ave., Steubenville.

Damarcus Montorel, 25, 439 Dresden Ave., Steubenville.

Shaquille Wilson, 28, of Pittsburgh.

Cinquan Dunn, 19, of Chicago.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as a dispute that resulted in one shot fired inside the club and then moved to shots fired outside of the club.

Wilson was shot in the neck, meanwhile, Ellis and Montorel suffered leg wounds.

Officials also believe that there were multiple shooters and it was ‘chaos’ inside the club.

City Manager Jim Mavromatis told our news partners The Herald-Star that none of the four victims are ‘cooperating’

Police are looking at surveillance footage and ask that anyone who was at the club or anyone who has information to contact the Steubenville Police Department at (740) 283-6090.