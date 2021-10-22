Franciscan sports field now Trinity Health System Field after new partnership

Jefferson County

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – With Franciscan University seeing some of their biggest classes ever, Trinity Health System wants to keep all those new arrivals in the Ohio Valley.

That’s why the two announced they’re teaming up to support the Baron athletic teams in a joint conference this morning.

The first result of the partnership is the renaming of the school’s new turf field to Trinity Health System Field.

It’s used by Franciscan’s soccer, lacrosse and track and field teams, and is part of the university’s increased focus on intercollegiate athletics.

Any way that we can collaborate with the university to grow the student base, to get people to look at Steubenville as a place to stay and invest in, it helps grow the community.

Matt Grimshaw, CEO of Trinity Health System

Practices have been so much smoother, less injuries, and also just the atmosphere of games has been more energized, just very uplifted.

Annie King, Women’s lacrosse player, senior

Some of the improvements include locker rooms for men and women and a new scoreboard.

Both Trinity and Franciscan called the completed work a chance to give glory to God on the feast day of St. John Paul II.

