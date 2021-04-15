Franciscan U Provides Statement On Former Priest Accused Of Convincing Student To Have Sex With Him

Franciscan University has provided the following statement after former Franciscan University priest, David R. Morrier, allegedly convinced a student he was counseling that having sex with him was necessary for mental health treatment purposes.

“The University has cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities concerning the conduct of Father David Morrier who entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment today for a very serious crime.

We are aware of the pain so many people have experienced from criminal sexual misconduct committed by some in the Church and continue to offer atonement and prayers of healing for those victims. The University wants a just outcome. These charges are being dealt with in the court system where they belong. Franciscan University will not be commenting further on this case while it is still ongoing.

Sexual assault is not only a crime but a serious sin, and when Franciscan University receives sexual misconduct complaints, it acts upon them according to our Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct. Anyone who may have been harmed while at Franciscan University is offered counseling and other appropriate services. More information can be found here.

Anyone who experienced or is aware of sexual misconduct at Franciscan University is encouraged to make a report to the University and/or the Steubenville Police Department (740-282-5353). Anonymous reports may be made to the University through EthicsPoint (EthicsPoint.com or 844-521-7816). To speak to someone at Franciscan directly, please contact the Title IX/EEO Coordinator Ann Booth (abooth@franciscan.edu; 740-283-4338). “