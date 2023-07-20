JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One local university is now recognized as one of the nation’s best.

Franciscan University of Steubenville is part of Money Magazine’s exclusive list of Best

Colleges for 2023.

” Our students are being formed well and educated well, with all different kinds of majors and areas of study within an environment that’s truly Catholic where they can grow in their faith, grow in their relationship with God and grow in their relationship with one another. It’s one of those unique blessings that we have at Franciscan University.” Father Dave Pivonka. President, Franciscan University of Steubenville

Franciscan University of Steubenville is also currently ranked in the top tier of Midwest universities by U.S. News & World Report. They have been included in that ranking every year since 1998.



The university offers more than 100 programs of study grounded in Franciscan’s Catholic curriculum.