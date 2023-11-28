JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Service, Sacrifice, and Witness.

These are virtues Franciscan University of Steubenville (FUS) values and explain why they are one of the 24 schools across the country who have Auxiliary University Program Unit.

The university held a formal ceremony on Tuesday afternoon to recognize 15 students who have been involved in the program since it started a year ago.

The AUP program at Franciscan creates a pathway for students who seek commission into the U.S. Coast guard and/or gain certification in a wide array of subjects like communications, weather, leadership and much more.

Dr. Charles P. Nemeth, Director of Criminal Justice, explains his inspiration behind starting the program at the university.

“All these service opportunities that you have. Like when there’s hurricanes, they’ll call up these AUP students and they’ll give the students a per diem rate to come down and help with hurricanes, help with tragedies, floods. You know, you know what the Coast Guard does? I think the mission of the Coast Guard, the mission of the AUP and the mission are Franciscan, just blend together perfectly.” Dr. Charles P. Nemeth | Franciscan University

“You know, we’re not focused on just building up our resumes. We focus on building our community as well.” Joseph Candelas | Franciscan University Student and AUP Member

FUS AUP program students are already planning events to better serve the community.