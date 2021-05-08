Franciscan University of Steubenville sends off largest class ever

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Another big congrats to Franciscan University of Steubenville’s Class of 2021.

This year will be it’s largest graduating class ever.

There’s 756 graduates expected, which broke the previous record by the Class of 2012.

So why’s there such a spike? Well, university officials say this stems from their online programs growing, and some students postponing graduation due to the Pandemic. There’s also a large class in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program graduating.

And president Father Dave Pivonka couldn’t be more proud.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, I am unbelievably proud of our students. They’ve maintained their classes and their studies and various restrictions, and things that have been difficult during this time in a pandemic.” Father Dave Pivonka, president

Commencement isn’t until May 15th. All ceremonies will take place on Vaccaro Baseball Field.