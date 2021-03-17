Franciscan University President says Christian education is on the way to Iraq

For over a year, the University has been working to establish something never done before.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Persecution is seeing healing as the Pope proclaimed, “The church is alive in Iraq,” and in the Ohio Valley, a university is becoming part of this monumental step.

An email in December would prompt one of the most exciting weekends of Father Dave Pivonka’s life.

The Pope, the Holy Father, is going to come to Iraq and would I be willing to come and be his guest. First off, honestly, I had to think about it. I’ve not had to travel to Iraq before. Father Dave Pivonka, Franciscan University President

With two other professors, Fr. Dave embarked to the Middle East, where they found themselves to be some of the few Americans attending among 10,000 people.

The Pope made his first venture to Iraq, signifying to his followers a turning point in history.

“The world is talking about Christianity in Iraq,” said Fr. Dave.

It comes at a dyer time. In the past 10 years, Fr. Dave says 60 percent of the Christian population in Iraq has either left the country or been martyred. And now, the Pope called on the remaining refugees to forgive.

I remember talking with the bishop and I said, ‘How many priests do you know that have been martyred during this time when ISIS took over this area?’ He began to go through a list of many, many priests who were killed. It’s a church that suffered greatly. To be able to be there to celebrate with the Pope was just a great blessing. Father Dave Pivonka, Franciscan University President

Now back from his trip, Fr. Dave tells me Christians in America don’t realize how good they have it.

When I was in Erbil, a young adult, she was maybe 22 or 23 years-old, goes ‘Can I tell you something?’ I said, ‘of course.’ She goes, ‘Please tell your people to not take things for granted.’ Father Dave Pivonka, Franciscan University President

‘Rebuild my church’: The mission at Franciscan can take multiple directions with the most recent endeavor.

For about a year and a half, the University has been working with Archbishop Warda of Erbil to establish a Catholic University in Iraq. It’s an area that has never seen the likes of one before.