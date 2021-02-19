Franciscan University student government association donates to Aim Women’s Center

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Franciscan University Student Government Association saved money to attend the 2021 March for Life in Washington D.C.

The event was held virtually, allowing students to donate the $5,000 they saved for the trip to the Aim Women’s Center, a center that supports women in crisis pregnancies.

That money is so appreciated and will be used for marketing materials so that more women know that we are here to support them and it will be used for information and educational materials for women when they come here so they can make clear, informed decisions. Kathleen Barton, Executive Director, Aim Women’s Center

It’s such a blessing to be able to help our community as Catholics. We really believe in building up our community and helping others who are in need so helping the Aim Women’s Center is just such an amazing gift. Amelia Kehoe, Franciscan University Student Government Association Public Relations Liaison

The center provides Medical care, testing and hope for women in need.

We are here for them, whatever they choose to do, to love them through it and to serve them so that’s what we try to be, the place that turns a woman’s fear and confusion into some clarity and some confidence so when she leaves here, she can make the decision that is best for her. Kathleen Barton, Executive Director, Aim Women’s Center