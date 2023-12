JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 97, was able to bring Christmas joy to local kids with their annual Shop with a Cop Fundraiser.

Officials say they were able to shop with 62 children from 28 different families.

Each child was able to spend $150.

They accepted 62 kids from Jefferson, Harrison, and Carroll counties this year.

Police say this event brings so much joy to not only the kids and families, but to them as well!