Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)-The new sheriff of Jefferson County has some big plans. We sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fred Abdalla Junior.

Abdalla Junior says he wants to make sure the department’s policies and procedures are up-to-date and fit the county’s needs. He also wants to focus his attention on the jail. That includes making sure it runs properly and the people are taken care of.

And in all he does, he believes in being fair and transparent for the people of Jefferson County.

He’s excited to take over the position his father had for 37 years but just wishes his father could be by his side.

“It’s bittersweet because, like I said, I wanted to earn the people’s vote with my dad there beside me, but I hope and I’m sure he’s smiling down and proud of me. There was never a day that my father didn’t tell me how proud he was of me as his son. So, he’s proud.” Fred Abdalla Jr., Sheriff of Jefferson County

The Stratton native went to the police academy in 1999. He’s worked for the Jefferson County Juvenile Court since 1998. Abdalla Junior worked with kids taken to alternative school and moved up as the chief probation officer.

He did all that, while working as a patrolman for the Village of Stratton.

He’s been a member of the Jefferson County Special Response Team for the last two decades, and now​ he hopes to finish his father’s work as Sheriff.