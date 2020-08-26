Free COVID-19 Testing in Steubenville today

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Free COVID-19 testing is happening right now in Steubenville until 6:00 PM at the Urban Mission Warehouse (311 N. 6th Street). And the group administering the test has travelled far just to help the Ohio Valley.

The lab that is doing the drive-up and walk-up testing today came all the way from North Carolina! And they plan to make this a regular thing…

No appointments are necessary and they are testing people from across the river too. By morning, fifty already came through. And they are giving away free masks. Working closely with the Health Department Director here, they’ve come up to the area having served the uninsured and those needing the most help, meeting them right in their communities outside of Charlotte.

President of Resourceful Clinical Laboratory, Stephanie Tyson, told 7News “because of the disproportionate and a lot of the health disparities in the rural, African-American, and Latino communities we decided to come here, you’ve got Pittsburgh, you’ve got Columbus but in between there you’ve got a lot of rural cities and towns that just hasn’t been touched and this is where it really needs to be and hopefully this will help.” Born and raised here, she plans to work with the Urban Mission to better serve the community since they do so much already.

Going forward they hope to test in other parts of Ohio as well, and come back to Steubenville twice a month.