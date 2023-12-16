JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

Interstate Waste Services (IWS) is giving away a total of 100 holiday meats (50 turkeys and 50 hams) for free to local families Tuesday in partnership with Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella.

They will be giving away a turkey or ham to the first 100 families in need.

They wish to make sure everyone has a nice Christmas and a meal on the table.

The giveaway is first come, first serve with only one item per family.

The giveaway will take place Tuesday, December 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Village Municipal Building, 200 Grove St., Wintersville, Ohio.