OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — To honor the late Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Sr. and thank him for his decades of service helping children in our area, several high schools lit up their football stadiums in tribute Friday night.

Community pays their respects to Sheriff Abdalla

The lights were shining bright over Shadyside, Bridgeport, Martins Ferry and Buckeye Local high schools.

Sheriff Abdalla passed away earlier this week at the age of 77.

Saying goodbye to Sheriff Abdalla

Fred Abdalla Jr. was named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County.