STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will celebrate the success of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program in Jefferson County on Thursday. After the press conference, Mrs. DeWine will read an Imagination Library book to preschool children in the St. Anthony’s Head Start program.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails one age-appropriate book to enrolled Ohio children each month until their fifth birthday. The program is free to Ohio families. Currently in Ohio, 312,132 children receive the books each month, which represents 43% of eligible children.

As part of the statewide effort to make these books available to all Ohio children, Jefferson County’s Imagination Library was established in February of 2020. Today, 54% of the county’s eligible children are enrolled, which amounts to 1,906 children who receive a book each month.