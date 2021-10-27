Gov. Mike DeWine paid Jefferson County a visit; talks water infrastructure project

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- Governor Mike DeWine is tackling water issues across Ohio one step at a time. It’s backed by $250 million.

The impacts are being felt here locally. Governor Mike DeWine’s talking about a $60,000 grant that’s now in the hands of Mingo Junction, a grant not only meant to better infrastructure there, but actually help save lives.

Governor DeWine says part of this village has faced safety problems. He says they’ve had structure fires, and they wouldn’t have enough water to put out the fires.

So the Governor and other state leaders are stepping in.

This grant money will help the fire department widen their pipe and put in different fire hydrants throughout the village, and in turn, the Governor hopes this project pays off.

“I think the fact that you have all these commissioners, councilmen, and our school board, just shows how important it is. There’s nothing more important than good water, so that’s exactly what we’re here today for: So, we can have good water.” Gov. Mike DeWine, (R)-Ohio

This is just one of many crucial infrastructure projects in 60 counties. The Governor says it’s to address waters, sewer, and safety issues throughout the state.

And this one in particular will affect Mingo Junction and the surrounding Steubenville township.