Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Diocese of Steubenville comptroller David A. Franklin, on seven counts.
Those counts are:
- Two counts of aggravated theft by control without consent
- Two counts of theft by deception
- One count of receiving stolen property
- One count of falsification
- One count of defrauding creditors.
The indictments allege Franklin failed to deliver the bequest of a last will and testament, in excess of $150,000, to the Society for the Propagation of the Faith. It also alleges Franklin received stolen property in order to pay himself more than $150,000 in unauthorized bonus money and unauthorized compensation from 2004-2017.
Franklin, who now resides in Independence, Kentucky, was diocesan comptroller from 1985-2017.
- Grand Jury indicts former Steubenville Diocesan Comptroller
- Cooling station available at Salvation Army
- Trump rally in Tulsa ‘likely contributed’ to coronavirus surge, says health official
- ‘Armed and dangerous’: Sheriff’s office in Ohio looking for attempted murder suspect
- Second stimulus check: Could payments be limited to those making $40,000 or less?