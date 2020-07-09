Grand Jury indicts former Steubenville Diocesan Comptroller

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Diocese of Steubenville comptroller David A. Franklin, on seven counts.

Those counts are:

Two counts of aggravated theft by control without consent

Two counts of theft by deception

One count of receiving stolen property

One count of falsification

One count of defrauding creditors.

The indictments allege Franklin failed to deliver the bequest of a last will and testament, in excess of $150,000, to the Society for the Propagation of the Faith. It also alleges Franklin received stolen property in order to pay himself more than $150,000 in unauthorized bonus money and unauthorized compensation from 2004-2017.

Franklin, who now resides in Independence, Kentucky, was diocesan comptroller from 1985-2017.