Grand Jury indicts former Steubenville Diocesan Comptroller

Jefferson County

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County grand jury indicted former Diocese of Steubenville comptroller David A. Franklin, on seven counts.

Those counts are:

  • Two counts of aggravated theft by control without consent
  • Two counts of theft by deception
  • One count of receiving stolen property
  • One count of falsification
  • One count of defrauding creditors.

The indictments allege Franklin failed to deliver the bequest of a last will and testament, in excess of $150,000, to the Society for the Propagation of the Faith. It also alleges Franklin received stolen property in order to pay himself more than $150,000 in unauthorized bonus money and unauthorized compensation from 2004-2017.

Franklin, who now resides in Independence, Kentucky, was diocesan comptroller from 1985-2017.

