Grandson, colleagues wish they had more time with Fire Chief Doug Dugan

TILTONSVILLE, OH (WTRF) — Community members from around the area headed to the Tiltonsville Fire Department from 2PM-8PM Sunday to say one last goodbye to their beloved friend and Tiltonsville Fire Chief Doug Dugan.

Fire Chief Dugan died last week in the line of duty.

7NEWS spoke to the family Sunday at the vigil. They say he was a mentor, brother, and fellow firefighter.

And now, there’s a hole.

Many say Doug poured his wealth of knowledge into others.

He took a lot of pride in his department and his personnel. He also took a lot of pride in his family. And I think those are the two top things, his pride and knowledge, that everyone is going to remember about Doug. Michael Lollini, Lt. Cumberland Trail, former Tiltonsville Fire Chief

It’s that knowledge that his former colleagues say they’ll always cherish and a reason his grandson said Chief Dugan left this earth too soon.

He taught me so much about fire and EMS. We always went on golfing trips. He knew so much about that. He was just a great grandfather… I just wish he could be around a little bit longer. Owen Potkoski, Doug’s 9-year-old grandson

A full firefighter service was conducted at 7 Sunday night, and the funeral will take place Monday at 10 AM at the fire department.

Many folks from neighboring departments are heartbroken following the sudden news of Fire Chief Dugan’s passing.

He will be missed.