STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Each year people all across the U.S. make the Steubenville Nutcracker Village a part of their holiday traditions, but have you ever thought about the countless hours and work that goes into making each and every one of them?

7News was able to get a first hand look at how they are made in the Nelson’s Workshop.

Believe it or not, these lift sized nutcrackers are are made out of Styrofoam in a very hands on experience.

First up we have the shaping process.

“Well, the process starts off with giant blocks of Styrofoam, and these blocks weigh 200 pounds. They’re about as big as a small car. And we might order like three of those at a time. And we bring them into the workshop and we have a big cutter that uses a hot wire. And when you heat up wire up to about 170 degrees it’ll melt right through Styrofoam. From there, it gets mounted in this machine called a wood lathe. And what that is, I mean, it’s essentially a large version of how they make traditional German nutcrackers.” Brodie Stutzman – Master Nutcracker Carver

Once they have their nutcracker shape, it’s on to the coating process.

“It’s like a two part thing. You have your resin that’s like the glue, and then you have the fiberglass, which is like a cloth made out of really fine glass and when you mix those together, when it dries, it’s like reinforced concrete at a very small scale.” Brodie Stutzman – Master Nutcracker Carver

The fiberglass is then sanded down and then the nutcrackers are ready to be painted.

They are put in the painting booth and painted their designated colors and once they are dry, their faces are hand painted on.



You can’t forget those finishing touches and accessories, from dresses to jewels, to beards and wigs, each nutcracker has their own handmade wardrobe and attachments.

Stutzman says he truly likes to make each nutcracker unique in its own way!

One new one this year is a German Smoker.

“They’re incense burners and they look like little men with smoking pipes. And you put a cone of incense in them and smoke comes out their mouth. So you make them the same way that you make a nutcracker, essentially with the same tools.” Brodie Stutzman – Master Nutcracker Carver

But the work doesn’t just stop when the Nutcracker Village season comes to an end.

All year long the nutcrackers get repairs and touch-ups.

“Really, the repairs begin the day we put them back. So we we sort the nutcrackers in which ones need more intense repair or repainted, or we’ve decided we’re going to recast that nutcracker in a different in a different light.” Mark Nelson – Co-Creator Nutcracker Village

Both say this family tradition has so much meaning for them in so many ways.

“It blends both, like drawing upon these old traditions and bringing back some of this these old cultures, but also in this new setting and making a new event out of it in something that people can experience for the first time.“ Brodie Stutzman – Master Nutcracker Carver

“I explain to people that they’re now part of our story, you know as we’re trying to revitalize our our historic district as well as our community. They’re now part of our story. And please take our story and go share it, because, you know, this is a great place to live.” Mark Nelson – Co-Creator Nutcracker Village

The Nelsons say there is still so much potential for the future of the nutcrackers and all the events that go along with it.

And don’t forget the annual Nutcracker Masquerade Ball is Sunday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

It will be in the historic Renaissance Ballroom above Leonardo’s Coffeehouse.

For all other upcoming events be sure to check out SteubenvilleNutcrackerVillage.com.

