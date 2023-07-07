JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — If you love loud music and a good scare, we have the place for you to go this Saturday.

That’s the day the Wells Township Haunted House will host their third annual Mid-Summer Metal Fest and infamous Lights Out Tour.



It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest and loudest events of the summer.



7News reporter Dan Mayeres had a preview for area headbangers of what festival organizers have in store on this loud and scary Saturday.

It’s the perfect combination. What goes better together than heavy metal music and haunted houses? The festival’s organizers say the answer is nothing.

“Nothing. And this Metal Fest is the brain child of Mike Tronka and his wife Wendy, from Altered States. They came to me about it and I thought, ‘Man, this is great and they are doing the leg work. I just show up and collect the cabbage.'” Sean Norman, Director, Wells Township Haunted House

And the cabbage has grown quite well over the years. The Mid-Summer Metal Fest is now in its third year and will feature some of the region’s top heavy metal bands.

“Local bands, regional bands, bands that toured Germany. They’ve toured overseas. Spain. These bands are professional bands. So they will be bringing it. So get ready.” Mike Tronka, Event Organizer, Mid-Summer Metal Fest

Get ready for Pure Steel Records recording artist Sunless Sky out of Cleveland. They will be headline a stellar line-up that also includes Crash Army from Pittsburgh and local favorites Altered States.



Organizers say with so many amazing bands taking the stage some major upgrades are in order. They will unveil a new state-of-the-art sound system that rivals what you can find in much larger venues.

“It’s actually under construction behind us. We had to raise the roof to accommodate the new speakers. That’s going to allow us to accommodate the all of the guitars, all of the drums, all of the stuff that these guys need to work their craft.” Sean Norman, Director, Wells Township Haunted House

In addition to all of the great music, everyone in attendance will have the opportunity, if they dare, to experience the now infamous Lights Out Tour.



That’s intense and not for the faint of heart. Groups of people have to make their way though the haunted attraction in total darkness with just one glow stick per group to light their way. Needless to say, there is a terrifying surprise waiting around every corner. Brave souls must sign a waiver before touring the building.”



There will also be a food truck and several merchandise tents on site.

“We’re trying to bring metal back to the valley. At one time this was a hotbed of metal bands around here. Great venues to play at. We’re starting to get back to that rhythm of other venues opening up in the area and we would love to continue this tradition.” Mike Tronka, Event Organizer, Wells Township Haunted House

Tickets are only $16 dollars, and that includes both the concert and the haunted house.

Proceeds from the Metal Fest, as well as all year-long activities at the Wells Township Haunted House are used to fund scholarships for high school kids who work at the attraction.