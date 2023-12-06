JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County’s Health Commissioner has released more information about the two confirmed child meningitis cases.

The Health Department says it’s the first time the disease has been reported in the last three years.

It’s also called Meningococcal disease, and the main symptoms are fever, headache, and a stiff neck.

Health Commissioner Andrew Henry says the patients are between the ages of 2 and 6 and live in the Amsterdam-Bergholz area.

However, they do not attend public schools, and Henry wants parents to know that it doesn’t spread as easily as the common cold.

“These children do not attend local public school districts. They are in the Amish population and are not in public schools…We want we want to ensure parents that as of right now, the demographic of those who have been affected by this virus are not widespread.” Andrew Henry, Jefferson County Health Commissioner

Meningitis is one of 15 diseases that Ohio considers the highest concern for public health.

Officials say treatment needs to start as soon as possible if you believe you’re experiencing symptoms, so call your health provider right away.