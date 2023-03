JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Crews are on scene of a single car crash in Toronto on County Road 47.

Officials say the car went over the guardrail and down an embankment, and there was entrapment.

The jaws of life were used to get the driver out of the car.

They say the female in the car was flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Pittsburgh hospital.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Crews are responding to a single car crash with entrapment on County Road 47. A helicopter is on standby for transport. Stay with @WTRF7News for more details. pic.twitter.com/zYlwpmPosd — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) March 6, 2023

TEMS transported her from the scene to the Toronto Airport.

Stay with 7News as we work to learn more details.