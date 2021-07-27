Hockey star and cancer survivor will speak in Steubenville in September

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Herald Star Speaker Series presented by Eastern Gateway Community College is back.

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID 19, the next presentation is set for September 22 at the Steubenville High School Auditorium.

The speaker is Eddie Olcyzk, best known as a hockey player, coach and long-time TV commentator.

But these days he has a new passion.

He is most recently a cancer survivor.

He has written a book, “Beating the Odds—In Hockey and in Life.”

He’s back at work in professional hockey.

He’ll be the lead commentator for Turner Broadcast’s coverage of the NHL this year.

But now he’s also a proponent of health screenings.

“He wants to make sure that he can get his message across to as many people as he can,” said Ross Gallabreeze, Herald Star executive editor. “He writes in his book that if he can help at least one person find the screening, find the treatment that they need that can save their lives, he will feel that his life has been fulfilled.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at (740) 283-4711 or online at heraldstaronline.com.

General admission tickets are $25.