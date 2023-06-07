JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Steubenville recently announced their 37th Annual Greek Fest!

Today the church held their annual “media day” allowing members of the media and other officials within the community to get a preview of some foods and other details for this year’s festival.

Holy Trinity has not hosted a Greek Fest since 2021, and COVID restrictions were still in place at the time, which limited the activities they could do.

But this year they are excited and ready to put on their full three-day festival which will include live entertainment, a variety of Greek foods and fun for the whole family.

“I can tell you that I think COVID did a number to all of us, not allowing us to interact with people. You know, we were closed up. We were masked up. This gives us an opportunity to go back to normalcy and to be able to, as I said, celebrate one another. And to me, that I think is so important and healthy for people to be able to interact and to have fun together.” Anthony Mougianis | Parish Council

Mougianis says they are expecting record crowds this year and people should expect to wait in line.

The Greek Fest will have gyro sandwiches, stuffed grape leaves, lamb stew and many other Greek delicacies.

The 2023 Greek Fest this year is on 300 South 4th Street in Steubenville starting on June 21st through June 23rd from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.