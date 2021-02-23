Hometown Healthcare Heroes: Trinity Health System

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Hospitals have become a lonely place for patients with visitor restrictions.

In the isolation, it’s healthcare workers who try and bring comfort in a time of worry.

We don’t want them to be by themselves when they’re in the hospital, and we really don’t want them to be alone when they die. I made that promise that I would never let somebody’s loved one die alone. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

Seeing so much sadness is taking its toll on medical employees. It’s brought devastating lows, but Jessica Porter still tries to look for joy. She said maybe a silver lining in this dark cloud of COVID is experiencing the close bond it’s brought inside the hospital.

It played an emotional toll on all of us, but we did what we had to do to make sure others had that time with their families. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I would do it all over again. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

Long days, time away from family, seemingly endless changes in protocol, it’s been difficult to keep up, but somehow Porter managed.

She’s like the energizer bunny. She keeps on going. James Middleton, Chief Nursing Officer

There really was no other option.

Jessica’s commitment to care kicked into overdrive early last year.

When we knew we were getting it coming to us at ExpressCare my whole goal was the safety of the staff and the patients. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

She’s set up testing sites, helped test nursing homes, made sure staff had the supplies they need. If that wasn’t enough, Middleton said Porter also recently earned her Masters of Science in Nursing Administration.

I think Jessica has a passion for helping others. She has the common good of the organization and the community and the patients at need. James Middleton, Chief Nursing Officer

She’s done an extraordinary job for us and for the community. We know if there’s a task to be done and we give it to somebody like Jessica, or any of our team members, they step right up and do it and get it done. Douglas Wagstaff, Director of Critical Care and Emergency Services

Even when it’s devastating to witness.

It broke my heart to actually take the iPad in to for a son to say goodbye to his mom. It still just brings tears to my eyes thinking about it. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

Shared emotional experiences bonded the Trinity Health System team in new ways. Jessica said that’s brought them success. Anything she accomplishes she couldn’t do without her team.

They’re the reason why this works. We built relationships with each other that we didn’t know were possible. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

You have two options. You can learn and continue to grow and come closer together or you can divide and weaken. Ours, we have definitely come together. James Middleton, Chief Nursing Officer

It’s that strength that keeps them pushing towards the glimmer of hope at the end of the difficult days.

It’s the first light we’ve seen in a while, right? So, that tunnel’s been pretty dark and pretty long. Douglas Wagstaff, Director of Critical Care and Emergency Services

Putting patients first has been paramount, and for Jessica that’s meant less time with her family.

I said I feel like I haven’t seen them for months. I mean, we do see each other, but it’s in passing. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

Her husband, two sons, three precious pups and those she holds close are motivation to get through the darkest days.

They are the reason why we keep going. Jessica Porter, Clinical Manager, Intensive Care Unit and ExpressCare Clinics

Thank you to Jessica and the entire staff at Trinity Health System for the work they do for the Ohio Valley.

