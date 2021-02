STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)- A two story home was engulfed in flames on Lincoln Avenue in Steubenville.

Everyone in the home got out safely, including one adult and three kids and were checked out on scene.

Wintersville and Steubenville FD are still on scene working to put the fire out.

No injuries are being reported, The Red Cross was called for the family.

The fire is still under investigation, stay with 7News for updates.