TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF)

Beginning July 1st Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in the State.

But they are only permitted on specific days and times like this upcoming weekend.

Ahead of July 4th firefighters are getting ready for a multitude of fireworks.

Fire Chief Bill Scheel says this law won’t change much for them but they are concerned with potential brushfires because of how dry it has been.

They are also having their Safety Day on Saturday July 2nd at 10AM at Toronto High School parking lot.

It includes demonstrations from STAT MedEvac, Police, Fire, and EMS.