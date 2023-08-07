BLOOMINGDALE, OHIO (WTRF) — The first day of school is right around the corner for many students and this year a new tool will be used more than ever to help students learn new concepts.

”If they’re adaptable and then they’re able to take that skill set and use every tool available to them in an ethical way. That’s my hope.” Cody LaRue – JVS Multimedia and Design Instructor

Artificial intelligence is a new technology that has made simple tasks in society much easier.

With the new tool being available to anyone, many schools have been looking at ways to use it to help their students learn concepts that might be difficult for some teachers to explain.

”I needed my students to know how to do hexadecimals. I’m not a math teacher. We used AI to do it to be more like a math tutor for our students to learn how to use it. They loved it. They engaged with it really easy. Technology comes really smooth for them.” Dave Moffat – Indian Creek High School Interactive Media Teacher

The new technology’s abilities will also allow students to focus on different aspects of learning to help them gain a more in-depth understanding.

”When kids can figure out the dimensions that go along with it. Maybe you don’t understand Shakespeare, but my goodness, if you could ask questions what he was thinking. I think that you would engage a lot of kids to not cheat and figure out the real answers.” Julie Robinson – Indian Creek High School Teacher

There has been some skepticism surrounding the new technology, but many teachers are working to show their students the benefits of it.

”Teachers have one of two options. We can fight against it or we can adapt and learn how to use artificial intelligence for educational purposes and teach students how to use it ethically.” Cody LaRue – JVS Multimedia and Design Instructor

The hope for many educators is to prepare students for their future by teaching them how to use A.I effectively.

”We want to be able to prepare these students to be able to leverage A.I. in their future endeavors, whether that be in a collaborative work environment, whether that be, you know, in the in the university level, whatever that may be.” T.C. Chappelear – Superintendent for Indian Creek Local Schools

The technology is one that has completely changed the way that teaching and learning will happen in years to come.