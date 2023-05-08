TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) With the unpredictable weather of the Ohio Valley, swift water rescue crews are on standby every time it rains.

Toronto Fire officials say this is their busiest time of year.

They train all year round and have a specialized boat just for swift water rescues.

Chief Bill Scheel says the old cliché holds true; turn around, don’t drown.

Two inches of water can cause a car to go out of control, six can cause a car to float, and 12 can cause it to travel downstream.

“You never know, the smallest of creeks can turn into a raging torrent of water with little warning. Six inches of water can send you uncontrollably down stream.” Chief Bill Scheel – Toronto Fire Department

Chief Scheel says any time there is heavy rain be vigilant, know where you are traveling and if it is a flood-prone area.