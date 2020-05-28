Indian Creek band surprises one of their own with a drive-thru parade

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- The Indian Creek band surprised one of their own yesterday with a drive-thru parade.
Josh, who turns 16 today, has been in quarantine due to some health conditions.
His friends wanted him to have a great day, so they came out to surprise him.
Happy birthday Josh, from all of us here at 7NEWS.
