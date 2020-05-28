https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Indian Creek band surprises one of their own with a drive-thru parade

Jefferson County

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- The Indian Creek band surprised one of their own yesterday with a drive-thru parade.

Josh, who turns 16 today, has been in quarantine due to some health conditions.

His friends wanted him to have a great day, so they came out to surprise him.

Happy birthday Josh, from all of us here at 7NEWS.

