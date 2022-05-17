WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Indian Creek students are all moved into their new building.

The old buildings will be gaining a new purpose on the Wintersville Campus.

The Buchanan Building that housed Wintersville Elementary and the former Indian Creek High School are being demolished.

The old elementary building will be an expanded version of the detention pond that controls storm water run-off per EPA requirements.

Assistant Superintendent John Belt says a portion of the high school lot will be replaced with a parking area and another hundred yards will become a grass activity field.

The former music building will also be getting a makeover to become an athletic annex.

He says they are so grateful the public voted for this.

Saying the new facility really puts the kids on an even playing field.

“If you think about it High schools main purpose is to prepare kids for one of three pathways, either military service, going into the workforce, or going onto University and are students are competing against other districts throughout the state of Ohio.” John Belt – Assistant Superintendent Indian Creek Local Schools

The Elementary schools demolition starts tomorrow and the high school starts next week.

Belt says all projects should be complete for students come back in August, weather permitting.