Indian Creek robotics team places in a challenging competition and plans for a promising future

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Indian Creek High School Robotics Team recently earned a high ranking while competing against some of the top schools from across the Buckeye State.

The robotics team has been in place at Indian Creek High School for the past four years. It stated with only six students bur has grown steadily over the years.

Barbara Turner explained: ” We started out small. We probably had 6 to eight kids on the team. There was one girl on the team back then. We went to one competition that year.”

This year’s team has sixteen members and takes part in competitions throughout the state. Earlier this month they competed in the Mount Vernon Energy Fieldhouse VRC Change UP Qualifier. That event is part of the VEX Robotics program, which is a national competition available for for elementary through university students

.As many as 59 teams took part from all over Ohio took part in the event. Indian Creek placed 11th, despite competing against much larger schools.

Designing and building a robot for competition involves a number of disciplines including computer science, engineering and physics.

The team has several more competitions on tap for the year. The next one will be at Licking Valley this Saturday.