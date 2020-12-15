Indian Creek School District set to move to remote learning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — An increase in COVID-related quarantines has prompted Indian Creek Local School District to implement remote learning for the next week.

The district has provided face-to-face instruction with an option for students to study online at home and planned to keep schools open until the holiday break started Dec. 23, but officials announced Monday that plans were altered.

An all-call was put out to parents that afternoon indicating that all students would begin remote learning on Wednesday and continue through next Tuesday. “The Indian Creek School District has made the decision to move instruction to 100-percent Remote Learning 2.0 on Wednesday, Dec. 16,” said Superintendent Dr. T.C. Chappelear. “We still hope to return to school as scheduled on Jan. 4 but will monitor conditions and make any changes as necessary.”