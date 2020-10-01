Indian Creek students become part of their school’s framework

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Local students are literally becoming part of their school’s framework.

A $64 million construction and renovation project is currently underway in the Indian Creek School District.

On Thursday, high school students signed their names onto I-beams that will be installed during the construction process. The beams will eventually be located in the weight-room of the newly constructed school.

The signing project was held in place of the official ground breaking, which was cancelled this spring due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

I’m just so excited. We have been wanting a school for so long and our school is very old and the portable buildings. I’m so excited to have our mark on the new school. Olivia Wukelic, Student

I feel it’s going to be a great opportunity for me and my fellow classmates and I think that it will give the students that come up here a great thing to look at. Carly Penner, Student

It feels great to be a part of the school. Since I’m a senior I wont be able to attend the school, but I’ll still be a part of the new building in some way. CY Long Foutty, Senior

It will be great to see my name and hopefully show my kids one day that I’m part of the school. Pierce Pietro, Senior

School officials are hoping the project will be complete by April of next year.