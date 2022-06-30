JEFFERSON COUTNY, Ohio (WTRF)

Indian Creek Students raised funds for the Tony Teramana Cancer Center.

$6,713.87 was raised by different cancer related projects through Student Senates, and Student Council at Indian Creek Middle School, Hills and Cross Creek Elementary.

That money is going in to their T.E.A.R. Fund that helps cancer patients that fall on hard times and can’t make ends meet.

Hills Elementary had the theme of Knocking Cancer off the Board and with how much they raised, I’d say they are off to a good start.

“It means a lot. They put a lot of work into this, our Student Senate really does and everybody in the whole school from parents, to staff, to just outside community members that reach out and say hey we want to donate, or sponsor, or how can we help.” Ashley Turnbull – Teacher/Hills Student Senate

“It’s absolutely heartwarming to see the community come together, especially the younger community. They’ve all been touched by this, and they are not entirely sure what it means, but they know it’s something that hurts, and something that needs help.” Catherine Poludniak – Trinity Health System Foundation Manager

Teachers say they are so proud of their students for all the money they raised to help others.