JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

After a special session called by Jefferson County Commissioners, a new sheriff has been appointed.

They appointed the son of late Sheriff Abdalla, Fred Abdalla Jr. as the interim sheriff.

Now, The Central Committee of the Democratic Party has 45 days to name a different interim if not Abdalla Jr.

Then there will be an election for a permanent Sheriff in November.

In the mean time Commissioners said they need someone in office to make decisions.

And they said Abdalla Jr. is the man for the job.

He has also worked in the Jefferson County Justice Center for many years.

“The consensus of the people in the leadership positions in the sheriffs office was that Fred Abdalla Jr. would bring some unity and some consensus and all of the other leaders at the sheriffs office were in favor of that including chief deputy bell.” Jane Hanlin – “Jefferson County Prosecutor

“We miss Sheriff Abdalla. he was a great person, strong person, brave person, that’s the person you wanted out chasing the bad people because he took nothing from anybody that was doing something wrong.” Thomas Graham – Jefferson County Commissioner

A public visitation for the late Sheriff Abdalla will be held on Friday, February 25 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Toronto.

At the request of the family, a private funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday.