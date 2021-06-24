Investigators offering reward for information about Jefferson County fire

Countdown to the 4th of July

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigative Bureau is asking the public for help.

According to a press release, they’re looking for information about an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in Adena.

Officials say the Short Creek Fire Department responded to a fire on County Road 10 just before midnight on June 20. No one was living at the home. Utilities were not connected at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal says no one was injured.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information should call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.