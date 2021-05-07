Is Wells Township Haunted house ACTUALLY haunted?

BRILLIANT, OHIO (WTRF) — The Wells Township Haunted House is well known as one of the top haunted attractions in the tri-state area. But what some folks might not know is, it’s more than just a show. The house is… actually haunted.

If fact, a crew of YouTube documentary film makers recently toured the house.

Each year thousands of people make their way through the Wells Township Haunted House. Looking for a scare, folks never leave disappointed.

But what they don’t know is they are not alone. The house has quite a history.

That’s one of the reasons that we chose this house for the attraction. It was the aura, the atmosphere this place had. It was that place in town you didn’t want to go. Sean Norman. Wells Township Haunted House

The house was built in 1836. Because of its size and proximity to the Ohio River it was used to store bodies of soldiers killed during the Civil War. For years, people who were employed at different businesses housed in the building recalled hearing strange sounds and noises.

I didn’t believe in the paranormal until I got in this building. You hear things and people talking to you and you’re the only one in the building and they are calling you by name and they are picking at you, and it’s like they are bullies. Sean Norman. Wells Township Haunted House

It caught the attention of Paranormal Quest. They are a group who began investigating haunted locations back in 2010.

About a year later they began tuning those investigations into documentary films. They have investigated a number of well known haunted locations all over the country.

This year we investigated the Conjuring house. The house in the movie ” The Conjuring” We have investigated Pennhurst State School and Hospital, Waverly Hills and we have also tof experience under our belt. Ryan Zacherl, Paranormal Quest

They say their experience at Wells Township ranks with some of the most famous haunted attractions across the nation.

With what we experienced here that night, especially at the end, the paranormal activity ranks with some of the more well known haunts. Once the activity started it became very intense very quickly. It was very creepy. Ryan Zacherl, Paranormal Quest

You can see it all when the episode premiers tonight on the Paranormal Quest YouTube Channel.