ISLAND CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF)

Some good news for a township in Jefferson County.

Toronto EMS Joint Ambulance District and Island Creek Township Trustees have come to an agreement to continue service in the area.

We shared with you earlier this week that trustees reduced the rate from years past and TEMS officials weren’t going to stand for it so they gave the trustees a deadline of Saturday at midnight for a new contract.

TEMS Chief Clark Crago says they will be having a special meeting next week to finalize the details.