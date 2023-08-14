SMITHFIELD, OHIO (WTRF) — Even rain couldn’t put a damper on the Jefferson County Fair.

The opening ceremonies for the fair were held at 5 p.m. Monday evening.

The fair will officially open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning with rides opening a little after noon.

Tuesday night will feature the fair’s cheering competition and on Wednesday night the fairs Rafter M Rodeo will take place.

Motor cross will happen Thursday night and tractor pulls Friday night.

The fair board said that being able to put the fair on for the community is something that means a lot to them.

”It’s always a great feeling to be able to put on this fair for the residents of Jefferson County and most importantly, our kids. We all do it for our kids here in the county. We love to see them work with their animals, do their still projects, interviews and shows, and we just love to see them flourish with everything that they do.” Crystal Conaway – Fair Board Secretary

Admission to the fair will is $15 but anyone under 2 years old or over 70 years old will be able to get in free of charge.