“It’s not something you see everyday”: Ohio Trooper honored for saving woman’s life

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a situation they train for, but hope it never happens.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had to put his life-saving training into action, but he was more than 1,500 miles away in Eagle Pass, Texas assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) near the border.

It’s definitely not something you see every day. You hope to not see it at all. Trooper Ian Lowry, Ohio State Highway Patrol

When he saw a woman seriously injured, Trooper Ian Lowry of the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol didn’t hesitate to act.

The training kicked in and it was kind of automatic at that point. You get trained very well for situations that you never could expect and the training kicks in and you just do what you need to do. Trooper Ian Lowry, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Trooper Lowry was among several OSHP personnel sent for two-weeks in July to help with the situation at the Southern border.

While riding with Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Lopez near a railyard, they saw a male on the roadway.

You could tell very clearly that he was scared, or terrified even, and he alerted us that there was a female that suffered a leg injury up the road. Trooper Ian Lowry, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Trooper Lowry and Trooper Lopez followed the man and found a woman whose leg was amputated after she tried to jump onto a moving train and fell.

They applied tourniquets and helped guide EMS to the location. Once they took over, Trooper Lowry also went to find the woman’s severed limb in hopes that doctors could reattach it.

Trooper Lowry told 7News paramedics on scene said the woman was stable before she was flown to San Antonio for treatment, and it seemed she would survive the injury.

I was able to communicate with her and it seemed like she just thought she broke it. She didn’t know the severity of it and shock had definitely set it. So, we just tried to comfort her and let her know everything was gonna be alright. Trooper Ian Lowry, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Both men were recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety earlier this month.

Trooper Lowry received a Director’s Award. Trooper Lopez received a Lifesaving Award.

It’s an honor. He’s a hard worker and it shows all the training he’s been put through came out because he immediately addressed the situation he was dealing with down there and took care of things. Lieutenant Robert Bodo, Commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol Steubenville Post

Trooper Lowry said he appreciated the recognition, but at the end of the day, he was just doing his job.

All of us do the same thing. We just try to come out and help as much as possible. Every one of us gets in the field to hopefully help somebody and do our best to make the world a better place, so at the end of the day I got to do that and that’s what I was happy for. Trooper Ian Lowry, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Trooper Lowry is originally from Hubbard Ohio, which is year Youngstown. He’s been with the Steubenville Post for about three years.

