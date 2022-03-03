JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Some good news from Jefferson County students.

The Jefferson County Educational Service Center has received a $1 million grant to review the effects of the COVID pandemic on education.

Officials want to get the students back on track to learning after a decline was shown in academic achievement during the 2020-21 school year due to schools being shut down.

“A year of tough time. most all will rebound when you start getting into two years and three years. Then you see long-term learning loss. we saw a decline in almost every tested subject. So, we know there’s a loss. What’s important to do is to get those remediations in place as soon as possible so that we can get the kids back to where they need to be.” Dr. Chuck Kokiko – JCESC Superintendent

They plan to use the money to enhance their after school tutoring program and to address literacy issues. And they are looking to hire a mental health coordinator.