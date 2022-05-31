JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The animals at the Jefferson County Humane Society got to have some fun in the sun today with their first ever big summer celebration. It includes lots of toys and treats for the cats and dogs!

The running yard included a scavenger hunt with hamburgers and toys!

The kitty room was full of pools of water and a ball pit!

There was also bubbles!

As you can see the animals had a blast and that was the most important part!

“We find it so important to give them something fun to do to break up the monotony and their day to day life in the shelter. Very rewarding to have our volunteers to come and interact with the animals because that is what is so important, is for them to have that enrichment and the interaction with other people.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing Manager JCHS

They try to do something fun for the animals every month.

They also have a fundraiser coming up in July called Dog Days of Summer.

For more details you can call the shelter 740-314-5583.