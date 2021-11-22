Jefferson County 3-Year-Old dies from being shot in the chest; Mother arrested

A three-year-old has died in Jefferson County from a gunshot wound.

Police say Perris Coleman died from a hi caliber pistol to the chest at Trinity Hospital.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla said the call came in at 5:30 PM Sunday and that the mother Kaikia Williams, age 30, Wintersville, was arrested for obstruction and endangering children.

Abdella tells 7News that there is a male subject at the house at the time of the shooting and he ran from the scene with the gun and he will also be charged once authorities find him.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s say there is no threat to the people in the immediate area.

Abdella says they were told by the mother that they were originally looking for a drive-by a shooter and the child was shot outside the house, but Abdellla says the child was shot inside the home.

No name or description was given of the male suspect.

Stick with 7News for updates