Jefferson County Board of Elections chairman says there is an uptick and excitement with voting this year

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Many people are saying this is the most important election in our lifetime, and early voters have been hitting the polls in record numbers all over the nation.



The same is going for Jefferson County since opening up early in-person voting this week.

Jefferson County Board of Elections chairman, Matt Parise says the large number of

early and absentee voters has a lot to do with COVID-19.



But he also says there is also a large up-tick in first-time voters and it goes beyond the excitement of a presidential election.

“We see a huge up-tick in the excitement level and of course with every presidential election the excitement level goes up because it’s a presidential election and all the hype, but I think in this case we see more .This is the most important and whether you support one candidate or the other, I think everyone has to come out and express their opinion and vote,” Parise said.

Parise says you don’t have to worry if you aren’t an early voter, he assures everyone that polls will be open on election day next Tuesday all throughout Ohio.