JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The District Advisory Council (DAC) is accepting applications to fill a Board of Health

open seat that will be vacated by Clark Crago on January 1, 2024.

Mr. Crago has been elected to the Toronto City Council.

The open seat is a partial term that will expire in March 2025.

Interested candidates should apply with a letter of interest describing any relevant background

experience.

Please address your letter of interest and supporting materials to Mr. Scott Fabian, DAC President.

ADDRESS:

Scott Fabian

c/o Jefferson County General Health District

500 Market Street, 6th Floor

Steubenville, OH 43952

Or email jsfabes@comcast.net

Letters of interest must be received by Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m.

The DAC will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 6:30 in the Jefferson County Tower Community Room to appoint the board member.

If you have questions, please email the Health Commissioner at ahenry@jchealth.com or call 740-283-8530 ext 1629