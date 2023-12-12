JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
The District Advisory Council (DAC) is accepting applications to fill a Board of Health
open seat that will be vacated by Clark Crago on January 1, 2024.
Mr. Crago has been elected to the Toronto City Council.
The open seat is a partial term that will expire in March 2025.
Interested candidates should apply with a letter of interest describing any relevant background
experience.
Please address your letter of interest and supporting materials to Mr. Scott Fabian, DAC President.
ADDRESS:
Scott Fabian
c/o Jefferson County General Health District
500 Market Street, 6th Floor
Steubenville, OH 43952
Or email jsfabes@comcast.net
Letters of interest must be received by Friday, January 5, 2024, at 3 p.m.
The DAC will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 6:30 in the Jefferson County Tower Community Room to appoint the board member.
If you have questions, please email the Health Commissioner at ahenry@jchealth.com or call 740-283-8530 ext 1629