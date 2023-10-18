JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

It was a special evening in Jefferson County as they held their chamber dinner Wednesday.



It all started with a mix and mingle with beer and wine tasting at the St. Florian Event Center in Wintersville at 4:30 p.m.



Those who made a difference were recognized, while the past year’s accomplishments were celebrated. It was an inspirational time of good food and drink, networking and catching up with fellow chamber members.



The keynote speaker was Dr. John Brown and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Recipient was awarded to Irene Moore.



Taylor Steeves was awarded the Young Professional of the Year.