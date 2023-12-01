JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — He’s served Jefferson County for the last two decades, but Dave Maple says 2024 will be the year he steps down.

The longtime commissioner has announced he will not be running for re-election.

Maple says he wants to spend more time with family, but is looking forward to finishing up county projects over the next year.

When he entered politics, he felt the way the commission conducted itself was disruptive to business.

And he says he’s proud to have worked with other commissioners to make things run more smoothly.

“We have our fun and we like to joke a little bit in our meetings, but it’s a professionally run county now, and the budget’s in control, our debt’s in control, and we think that better platform for people who want to live and do business in Jefferson County.” Dave Maple, Jefferson County Commissioner

Maple says his future will involve work at his businesses, which include The Inn at Brandywine in Toronto and Maple Manufacturing in Weirton.